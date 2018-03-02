Construction of downtown gas station begins

Construction on the new downtown gas station in Rockford is full steam ahead.

The Kelley-Williamson Mobil gas station will be in the block between Jefferson, Market, 2nd and 3rd Streets. The gas station passed through city council last August. The city says the Mobil gas station will offer 14 fuel pumps and Kelley's Market will offer a mini mart including fresh produce, a drive up ATM and a car wash. They will also offer a bike stem station to allow for bike repairs.

Ald. Chad Tuneberg says the project expects to be completed by the summer.