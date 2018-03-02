Rock County Jail makes an impact with Canine Corrections program

The Rock County Jail has a Canine Corrections Program that began in 2014. It's a program that allows inmates to rehabilitate dogs, and teach them obedience training in hopes of getting them adopted into a forever home. The Rock County Jail works in collaboration with the Rock county Humane society, who provides dogs for the program.

Since 2014, the program has brought in 19 dogs and taught them some new tricks. The most recent edition to the program, is Apollo. Apollo is a year and a half old Wheaton Terrier.

"He has a badly broken femur and the veterinarians over there evaluated his injuries and did determine that his leg had to be amputated," Rock county Sheriff's Department, Commander Troy Knudson said.

Apollo only has three legs, but that doesn't stop him from running around and enjoying life. Now, thanks to his trainer, Derrick Wetzel, he is learning some new tricks, so he can eventually get adopted. Wetzel is an inmate at the Rock County Jail and he says this program is something very special to him.

"His personality has helped so many people, you know they have something to hug on, and let their frustration out," Wetzel said.

"By having the dog in the section with them, I think that just calms things down sometimes." Knudson said.

Wetzel has been working with Apollo for about a month now, and has been making a good amount of progress during their time together.

"He's still a puppy so it can be frustrating sometimes, but I have the time to put a lot of work into training him," Wetzel said.

Wetzel says he has a passion for training dogs and hopes to continue this type of training once he gets out of jail.

"I've made some mistakes in the past and I'm trying to make up for that, and this is one of the ways I really know how, and I'm actually good at, doing what I do with these animals," Wetzel said.

Now, as for Apollo, Knudson says they hope to complete his training courses, and then find a family to take him home.

If you are interested in adopting a dog from this program, feel free to visit https://www.petsgohome.org/adopt/jail-dogs/ for more information.