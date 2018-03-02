Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody sworn-in

The Belvidere Police Department has a new chief after the swearing-in of police department veteran Shane Woody.



"I hope to pick up where he (former Chief Jan Noble) left off and hopefully do right by the police department and the city," Chief Woody said following the ceremony Friday.



During the ceremony, he thanked his friends and family, his wife, and the community.



The 42-year-old has been in Belvidere law enforcement for 20 years. He says he'll continue to focus on community policing. And with help from the community, he says he expects a successful future for Belvidere.



"I look forward to the challenges that await me, but I think with all of the support I get from the community as well as the city council and mayor's office, it's going to be very difficult not to succeed," Chief Woody said.



A retirement party was held for outgoing Chief Jan Noble earlier this week. He was with the force for more than 20 years as well.