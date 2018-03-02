Rockford Police Department now hiring

If you're interested in a job as a police officer, Rockford's police department wants to hear from you.

The department is now hiring new officers. Starting salary is $52,811. Candidates must have strong verbal communication, interpersonal and writing skills, and should possess common sense and problem-solving ability. Those seeking a career in law enforcement must successfully complete a multi-step process.

If you're interested in applying CLICK HERE. The deadline to submit an application is March 31. You can also get an application in the Human Resources office at City Hall on 425 E. State St.