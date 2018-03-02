4 face charges surrounding deaths of Danielle Son, Sergio Quiroz

Winnebago County authorities announce four people face charges surrounding the shooting deaths of Danielle Son and Sergio Quiroz, a couple found shot to death Feb. 22 in Blackhawk Park in Rockford.



Authorities say Danielle's estranged husband, Hand Son, also died that day after he shot himself following a traffic stop. He faced kidnapping charges related to their disappearance. His family members are now charged in the case.



Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato says Hsa Kler Htoo, the brother of Hand Son, faces concealment of a homicide and one count of obstruction of justice. Eh Blay and Thee Da Cho, both sisters of Hand Son, face one count of obstruction of justice. Naw Naw, Hand Son's mother, faces obstruction of justice charges.



All defendants will be in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.



Rockford Police say they responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue on Monday, Feb. 19 for a missing person's report. Danielle's family, who hadn't heard from her since Saturday, Feb. 17, say they found Danielle's two children, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, alone, but unharmed. After further investigation, officials found that Quiroz and Hand Son were also missing.



However, court records obtained by 13 WREX show Danielle Son filed for divorce from Hand Son just last week. Before that, court records show Hand was also charged with domestic battery.