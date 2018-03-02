Community member alerts Belvidere High School officials about threat

A community member alerted Belvidere High School officials about a threat circulating on social media on Thursday, according to school officials. The student has been identified and charges are pending, school officials say.



According to a letter sent by the district to parents, it happened Thursday after a student posted a threat toward BHS while on campus through a messaging app. School officials say it circulated through social media and was discussed among students.



The community member told authorities, and the school district says an investigation began. School administration was able to conclude the investigation and found the student.



In a letter sent to parents Thursday, the school said, "These types of threats result in the most severe school consequences as well as legal and financial consequences for any perpetrator."



Thursday's threat follows two others made toward schools in District 100. On Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was charged with felony disorderly conduct for writing threats at Belvidere North High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 22, a 15-year-old boy was charged after making a threat directed at BNHS.



The school says it encourages parents to talk to children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult.