March brings greatest gain in daylight

Days steadily get longer through the first-half of the year. Some days and some months, however, add more daylight than others.

March comes in first place for the greatest gain of daylight during the month. In adding over 2 minutes of daylight each day, we increase the time between sunrise and sunset by a total of 85 minutes. We start the month with 11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight, but leave the month with 12 hours and 40 minutes. April ranks second in gaining daylight, adding 78 minutes over the course of the month.

The longest day of the year is the Summer solstice, with 15 hours and 16 minutes of daylight. The Summer solstice this year is Thursday, June 21st.

In addition to our days getting longer, Daylight Saving Time also starts in March. On Sunday, March 11th, clocks shift forward 1 hour. This does not change the amount of daylight we experience, but rather shifts sunrise and sunset an hour later respectively.