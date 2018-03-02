Two Auburn High School students in custody after weapon found

Two Auburn students are in custody after a weapon was recovered this morning.
RPS 205 says that the school was on lockdown this morning to investigate rumors of a verbal threat. The investigation continued after a report that a student had a weapon.
Rockford Police and school administrators investigated and recovered a weapon.
The lockdown has been lifted and the school day will continue as usual. Students and staff are safe. No injuries were reported.
