Renewable energy option now available in Rockford

If you want to "go green" with your energy, the Rockford area has a new option.

Rockford, Roscoe, and Loves Park have a new energy provider, Nordic Energy Services. It has a 100% renewable energy option for homeowners and businesses. That option is a little more expensive, just over $.07 dollars, or seven cents, per kilowatt hour. The traditional energy option is just under $.07 dollars, per kilowatt hour. If you're not interested in the green energy option, you don't have to do anything. People who do want to make the switch to green energy can do so at wwww.nordicoptout.com.