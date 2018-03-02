Rock Falls woman found dead outside of her trailer

A woman in Rock Falls was found dead outside of her trailer on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Lisa Williamson.

Police were called to the EZ Living Trailer Park in Rock Falls around 12:30 p.m on Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived, neighbors told them that they found the woman dead outside of her trailer.

An autopsy was done on March 1st, but the cause of death is still unknown. The investigation is ongoing.