Freeport Police investigating possible DUI crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

FREEPORT (WREX) -

A two-car crash blocks a busy intersection Thursday in Freeport.

According to police, a pick-up truck didn't obey a stop light at the intersection of West Avenue and Meadows Drive. It crashed into a car that rolled over onto its side. Police say both drivers had minor injuries. Police are investigating the possibility of a DUI.

