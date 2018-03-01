Freeport Police investigating possible DUI crash

A two-car crash blocks a busy intersection Thursday in Freeport.
According to police, a pick-up truck didn't obey a stop light at the intersection of West Avenue and Meadows Drive. It crashed into a car that rolled over onto its side. Police say both drivers had minor injuries. Police are investigating the possibility of a DUI.
