Four area players earn 3-A/4-A All-State honors

The girls basketball season is over for Rockford area teams, but a few players received some All-State recognition to wrap up the year.

In 3-A, Rockford Lutheran sophomore Ambranette Storr is named to the AP All-State 1st Team. She averaged about 23 points and eight rebounds per game for a Lady Crusaders team that won a Regional championship.

Also in 3-A, Stillman Valley's Anna Broski garners honorable mention. Our former Athlete of the Week averaged about 17 points and rained three pointers all season, and will continue her career at MIT next year.

In 4-A, two NIC-10 rivals get AP 2nd Team recognition. Boylan's McKenzie Brown and Hononegah's Jordan King both receive the honor.

Brown averaged about 14 points and two steals per game on a team that was undefeated all the way until the Super-Sectional.

King averaged about 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals per game, leading Hononegah to the Sectional title game as a junior.