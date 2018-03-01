Schiro sparks RVC women to District title game

Jessie Schiro left the game of basketball after playing four years at Boylan. But after a year off, Schiro got the urge to return to the court.

"Honestly, as cheesy as it sounds, it kind of brought back a passion that I had lost," Schiro said of taking a year off from playing.

Schiro says she would go to her sister Frankie's games at Boylan, which helped reignite her love for the game.

"It was like a candle that burned out," Schiro said. "I think taking that year off helped me bring that passion back that you need to play basketball."

Especially at the college level. Rock Valley started the season slowly, but has built itself into a national contender as the season has progressed. The Lady Eagles host Columbus State Saturday at 1 p.m. in the District championship game. A win there would put RVC in the national tournament, which it hosts this year.

Without Schiro rekindling her passion for basketball, the Lady Eagles might not be in this position.