Recapping Meteorological Winter

Spring does not officially begin until March 20, but March 1 signals the start of meteorological spring and the end of meteorological winter.

By dividing the year up into 4 parts, and setting the seasons to start at the beginning of the month, it makes record keeping a little easier. The starts of the official seasons (based on the equinoxes and solstices) do change a little from year to year, complicating record keeping for each season.

For Winter 2017-'18, we were under the influence of La Niña, which help create cooler and wetter winters in northern Illinois. While this winter's La Niña was on the weak end, there were still some subtle effects.

Our overall average temperature for the winter was 23.3°, which was nearly a degree below average, while our liquid precipitation was 5.44", or 0.68" above average. The cooler and slightly wetter conditions do point to La Niña's influence.

The average high temperature for Rockford was 32.1°, or 0.1° below average, so our days weren't that far off of what we usually see. The nighttime temperatures are where the bigger difference was felt. Our average low was 14.5° for the winter, or nearly 2 degrees below average, which is substantial.

While we saw a wetter than usual winter, snowfall was down a little. 28.1" of snow total fell in Rockford, which was about an inch below average. If you recall, however, most of the snow fell during a 9 day stretch in February. The rest of the winter was pretty dry for snow.

Looking ahead to meteorological spring, the Climate Prediction Center's long range outlook shows wetter than average conditions continuing. Our temperatures will vary from above to below average throughout the spring, so look for a lot of variability.