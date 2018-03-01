Freeport's Main Street could win city $25K

Freeport's Main Street gets some national recognition and could win big because of it.



The downtown area is nominated for the third annual America's Main Streets contest. The winner of the national contest will receive $25,000.



Freeport says the downtown area is growing, too, adding 18 businesses in 2016 and another 13 in 2017. Plus the city is promoting established events, like Music on Chicago and Pretzel City Brewfest.



The first round of voting is going on now and runs through April 22.



YOU CAN VOTE HERE: MainStreetContest.com.