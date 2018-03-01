Three people seriously hurt in Wednesday Jo Daviess crash

We have an update on a serious crash in Jo Daviess County Wednesday afternoon.

Three people are in the hospital with serious injuries and two people received minor injuries after the crash on Tiger Whip Road, according to Illinois State Police.

A semi failed to stop for road work and re-ended a vehicle, which caused that vehicle to slide forward, causing a chain reaction to three more vehicle.

Zaid Abdallah, 34, of Chicago, Randy Huenefeld, 43, of Freeport, and Mario Sota, 48, of Elmwood park were all seriously hurt.

Abdallah was in the first vehicle the semi hit, Huenefeld was the passenger in the vehicle in front of Abdallah and Sota was the driver in the vehicle in front of Huenefeld.

The driver of the semi, Wayne Pagryzinski, 66, of Wausau, wasn't hurt. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The crash is under investigation.