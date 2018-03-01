Illinois House to debate on ban for youth tackle football

The Illinois House will debate and vote on a ban on tackle football for young kids.



The bill would prohibit any child under the age of 12 from participating in organized tackle football.



On Thursday, committee members heard emotional testimony from friends and families of loved ones who suffered from CTE, a brain disease caused by repetitive blows to the head.



"I hope that you realize that this issue does effect people who have not played in the NFL — children. Stan stopped playing at the age of 19," said Lisa DiMucci, who testified today. DiMucci's late husband played college football until knee injuries sidelined his career. He died in a car crash in 2016, but she says before his death, he displayed signs of CTE, a condition that was confirmed after he died.



The bill is called the Dave Duerson Act, named after the two-time Super Bowl champion and former Chicago Bears player. He died in 2011 after he shot himself in the chest. He left a note for his family asking that his brain be donated to science for research. He had CTE, doctors say.



His son Tregg Duerson is the biggest proponent of the bill, and also testified today. He told the House committee that his father had at least three concussions during his career in the NFL. But he says repeated blows to the head in his youth career are of major concern.



"He was a very talented athlete. He won Mr. Football in Indiana, he was playing both ways from 10 until he went to college at 18. And so his exposure he had was abundant," Tregg Duerson said.



According to ESPN, three other states have proposed banning tackle football for youths of a certain age, including New York, California and Maryland.



The bill today passed by an 11-9 vote. It needed 11 votes to move forward to the full House.