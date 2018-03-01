LIHEAP offering financial assistance to people struggling with energy bills

If you're having problems paying your energy bills, you could qualify for the low income home energy assistance program.

LIHEAP will make a payment directly to your account with your energy company or directly to renters if all energy costs are included in your rent. We spoke to one resident who said the process was surprisingly easy.

"You kind of expect to be in long lines and wait hours you know for this extra assistance because so many people are in need of it," says Talisa Miller, a LIHEAP Recipient. "So, coming to LIHEAP and the process being only like 15 minutes it was mind blowing to me."

Click here for more information on how to apply or call 815-710-6919.