Rockford emergency crews on scene of bad crash

Rockford emergency crews are responding to a serious 3-car crash in Rockford.
It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening at Church and Whitman streets. The Rockford Fire Department says at least three ambulances have been called and multiple fire companies are on scene.
More details about the crash are not immediately available. 13 WREX is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
