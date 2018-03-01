Cherry Valley Fire Department adds a new fire truck to their fleet

It's out with the old and in with the new for the Cherry Valley Fire Department. The department just purchased a 2018 Pierce Enforcer 1500 GMP PUC Pumper.



The new truck cost the department roughly $600,000. The department says the truck is part of their operations budget and will hopefully be saving the department some money.

Cherry Valley says once they get a new truck, an old one must be replaced. They took a 1988 truck out of service when the new 2018 came into play. One of the main reasons the department says this truck will benefit them, is by reducing the maintenance costs the department says they had a lot of before.

"Having a new vehicle, we won't have some of the older parts breaking and needing maintenance as often. While there was a significant cost, we hope to save a lot of money in our maintenance budget," said Lieutenant Kristopher Gay with the Cherry Valley Fire Department.

The truck comes with many upgrades like emissions upgrades, and quieter cabs that allow members of the department to communicate better while on their way to a call. The truck also comes with some extra tools like extrication equipment.

"With this engine we bought battery extrication equipment, cutters and spreaders, otherwise known as the jaws of life, so we don't have chords anymore." Gay said.

Gay says this type of technology will allow them faster response times to an extrication, which means they will be able to get a patient to the hospital faster than before. The trucks also come with a new foam system that can be operated by the click of a button.

"So having the equipment that comes with the engine, is almost as important as having the engine itself," Gay said.

It's a large investment into a big piece of equipment the department says it hopes to see in the fleet for decades to come.