Long-time WREX employee celebrates 55 years with the station

On Thursday, 13 WREX celebrated with long-time employee Gerry Meinders, who has been with WREX for 55 years.

Gerry joined the station back in 1963, just 10 years after we went on the air for the first time. Once our chief engineer and now master-of-everything, Gerry helped WREX transition to full-color television, helped us “Spread Our Wings” to NBC, saw us through the conversion to digital television transmission as well as the switch to High Definition newscasts and programming. With all of that, he's been there for everything in between.



During a celebration today, he was joined by his wife Judy and several engineers who he has helped mentor during his career.



When asked by Kristin Crowley what the secret to a long career was, Gerry said, "Sometimes you just have to grin and bear it."



Thank you Gerry for all of your support through the years — you make all of us better here at WREX!