Two men arrested after attempting to break into a church

Rockford Police arrested two men early Thursday morning after attempting to break into a church.

Officials were called to the Souls Harbor Church on the 2800 block of 11th Street around 1:30 this morning. The two men were seen walking around in front of the church entrance and acting suspicious.

When officers arrived on scene, both men tried to run away on foot. Officers were able to locate both men and arrest them.

Steven Cooper and Shawn Cooper were taken to the Winnebago County Jail and and charged with Attempted Burglary.