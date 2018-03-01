Rockford trolley fundraiser gains momentum

A fundraising push to save Rockford's trolley almost has all the money it needs.

A community group to save the Trolley Car 36 needs $16,000 dollars to keep it running.

Right now, it has nearly $13,000.

The Rockford Park District cut the trolley from its budget this year, saying it was too expensive and the district needed to save money.

The group says it would like to collect $30,000 to add more rides.

