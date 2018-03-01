Concert at the Cornado being rescheduled

Tonight's "Get Out The Led" concert at the Cornado Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled to October 19th after mechanical issues.

The bands bus broke down while on their way to Rockford and they are 12 hours away. The band is currently waiting for new parts for the bus.

The band has issued the following statement: “We’re sorry to miss our fans tonight in Rockford, but we promise to bring you an extra amazing show in October. Thank you for understanding, and we’ll see you soon. We love you Rockford!”

Tickets for tonight are good for the new show, and refunds are available at point of purchase.