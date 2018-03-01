Cherry Valley receives new fire truck

Cherry Valley Firefighters have a new fire truck to help in emergencies.
It comes with state of the art Jaws of Life tools, radios, a foam firefighting system and a 750 gallon water tank.
This fire truck is brand new and replaces another one that was 30 years old.
The truck along with equipment cost just under $600,000 dollars.
