Local companies describe World War Two's impact on Rockford manufacturing

While WWII was fought overseas, here in Rockford, the city was front and center when it came to preparing for battle and equipping the nation's military with the proper tools.

Camp Grant, in Southeast Rockford, played a big role in preparing soldiers for combat during WWII, also housing nearly 2,500 POW's. But outside the base, it was all hands on deck, producing equipment need to help our area's allies around the world.

"We were the leading provider of aircraft bolts in the nation during WWII," Laura Furman with Midway Village Museum said.

The boom in business catapulted the area's manufacturing industry to new heights.

"We had 300 members before the start of the war, and at the height, we had 1,800 members," Woodward Inc. Aircraft Turbine Systems President, Sagar Patel said.

In the 1940's, the Woodward Governor Company, now Woodward Inc, shifted its focus to aircraft after the war started, making propeller governors for all the fighter jets that would fly during the war. To keep up with the effort, the company expanded to a second building.

"The propeller governors on the hurricanes, which were at the center of the air warfare, and was key to the allies winning the war," Patel said.

It wasn't just Woodward that saw massive expansion during the 1940's. Sunstrand, mainly an industrial tool supplier at the time, was brought into the aircraft game as well.

"What was really our break for our company was in 1945," UTC Aerospace Systems regional director, Eric Cunningham said.

"The military came to us with a need for constant speed drive, a transmission so to speak," Cunningham said.

Now UTC Aerospace, the company says it hasn't looked back since. It now manufactures space suits, and designs the electrical system for 787's, among other things.

"A lot of the industries that are successful in today's standard with aviation and aerospace are a result of WWII efforts," Furman said.

Woodward Inc. has expended to 7,000 workers and recently built a new state of the art facility near Rock Cut State Park.

Company leaders say expanding and growth wouldn't have happened had it not been for WWII, adding the era cemented the Rockford region as a manufacturing hub.

As the industry grows and evolves, much of the work is now done behind a computer, but the goal to hire locally remains the same.

"I'm glad we made out decision to build our second campus here because, from a recruitment standpoint, we haven't had any issues recruiting the needed talent," Patel said.