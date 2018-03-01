From soggy to a dry weather pattern

FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect for the Rock and Pecatonica rivers through this week. Do not drive into any flooded road, and do not drive around any barricades closing down flooded roads. Avoid the higher waters and expect impacts to property while the rivers remain flooded.

The heavy rain system moves out of the Stateline mid-morning.

After rain ends this morning, several days of sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures are ahead.

The Stateline will see some peaks of sun through the clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 40s, with some gustly winds. There is a small chance Stateline residents could see a scattered light shower into the afternoon.

We return to a more quiet weather patter into the end of the week and weekend. By Saturday and especially Sunday, temperatures will return back to above average in advance of the next system slated to arrive Sunday night into early next week.

The next rain system arrives Monday.