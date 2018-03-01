Minimum age for tackle football gets Illinois hearing - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Minimum age for tackle football gets Illinois hearing

Posted:
By The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD (AP) -

A proposed ban on tackle football for kids younger than 12 will get an Illinois House hearing.

The Mental Health Committee will consider Rep. Carol Sente's plan Thursday at the state Capitol. The Vernon Hills Democrat wants to limit contact by youngsters to limit repeated head trauma.

Continual blows to the head have been linked to the degenerative brain condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE is characterized by memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive problems among football players, combat veterans and others who have sustained ongoing head trauma.

Sente named the proposal for Dave Duerson. The defensive back for the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears killed himself at age 50. He shot himself in the chest so his brain could be studied for signs of CTE.
 

