Fatal car crash in Rock County

Police responded to a single roll over crash in Rock County on Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened just after 9 pm on State Highway 104, just north of Atkinson Road.

The driver, the only person in the car, was a 66-year-old man from Monroe, Wisconsin.

Officials say the 66-year-old was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane, and then swerved back into the northbound lane. He then over corrected and lost control of the Malibu, which went into a ditch on the east side of the road.

The car crashed into a limestone wall and spun clockwise, it then continued traveling north and came to a stop on its passenger side in the ditch.

The 66-year-old was not wearing his seat belt, and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on the highway was rerouted for about four hours until the investigation was completed.