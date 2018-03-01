Firefighters respond to basement fire at Rockford home

Rockford Fire answered a call for a residential fire early Thursday morning.

They responded to a structure fire at the 3100 block of Jacqueline Drive at 3am.

Officials arrived on scene for a smoke investigation and discovered a fire coming from the basement.

The flames were quickly extinguished.

Four people, two adults and two minors, were in the house and treated for smoke inhalation before being released.

The family dog alerted the family of the fire and was also removed from the fire unharmed.

Damage to the house is estimated at $3,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

