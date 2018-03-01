Bob Daiber visits Rockford, talks criminal justice reforms

A candidate for Illinois Governor announces a series of criminal justice reforms if he's elected.

Bob Daiber says his steps would be legalizing marijuana and improving education in prison to reduce recidivism.

Daiber says he'd also reform the Bail Bond Program making it easier for people with non-violent charges to pay their bond.

Daiber says he would also like to reform civil forfeiture laws.

He says his stance isn't soft on crime but tough on rehabilitation.

He says these reforms would alleviate burdens on jails and prisons and in turn save costs.