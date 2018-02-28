Thousands register for Illinois' Tax Scholarship Program

Within the first 30 minutes of its launch, 30,000 people registered for the Illinois Tax Scholarship Program.

Wednesday was the first day students and families could submit online applications to Empower Illinois. The program is meant to help people who might not otherwise be able to afford a private education buy covering between 50% and 100% of the costs. The application process is now a two-step system in hopes of making the process easier for parents. Last month, the Empower Illinois launch failed when thousands of people tried to access the website at once.



"Finally this time around we did pull it off. It feels great. We're really happy with the success and the turnout and the success of the application and that 30,000 plus people got through that application and this first step," said Scott Dabson, with Greater Rockford Area Lutheran Schools.

Applicants should start receiving emails for the second step process over the next couple of weeks.