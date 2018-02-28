Culinary students put skills to the test for 'Top Chef' competition

High school kids from around the Stateline area took part in the third annual Future Top Chef Competition at Aero Ale House in Byron Wednesday.

The competition is hosted by the Career Education Associates of North Central Illinois. It gives culinary students the opportunity to use their classroom skills in a real life setting. What started as a one-day competition with only 60 kids, now is a 3 day event with 120 students.

Students involved say being able to actually make food for people and see what a real restaurant kitchen is incredibly helpful.

"It's helping me like learn like what a real kitchen is like versus the kitchen at home or the kitchen at school because it's really different," Winnebago High School Junior Paige Leathers said.

The students put together different dishes and present them to 5 judges, with the winning team taking home the prize of a "Future Top Chef" chef's hat.