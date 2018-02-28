Auburn holds off Hononegah; Dixon beats Rochelle at buzzer

The high school basketball playoff action continues to heat up as the playoffs progress. Auburn got a strong team effort despite the absence of Terry Purifoy to beat Hononegah, 70-62, in the Regional semifinals.

Hononegah's Caleb Donaldson beat the buzzer with a dunk at the end of the third quarter to pull the Indians within two. Auburn kept its composure in the fourth quarter, maintaining the lead with strong defense and a balanced scoring attack. The Knights were without big man Terry Purifoy because he was called for two technicals in the previous game against Belvidere North, which means he had to sit out the next game. He will be eligible to return Friday night in the Regional final against East.

In the 3-A Stillman Valley Regional, Dixon's Beau Bailey beat the buzzer, lifting the Dukes over Rochelle, 58-56. It was a back and forth game all night, and with the game tied at 56 with seconds remaining, Dixon inbounded the ball to Bailey for a baseline jumper to win it. Dixon advances to face Rock Falls in the Regional final.

Elsewhere in 3-A, Rockford Lutheran took care of business against Genoa-Kingston, 66-43, setting up a Regional title game against Boylan.

In the 2-A Bureau Valley Sectional semifinal, Winnebago beat Alleman, 59-32, to advance to face the hosts in the Sectional final.

In the 1-A Eastland Sectional semis, Sterling Newman beat River Ridge, 69-60, advancing to the Sectional final against East Dubuque Friday night.