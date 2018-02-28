Clendening sets IceHogs record in win

With his assist tonight, blueliner Adam Clendening has set the IceHogs all-time records for both points and assists for a Rockford defenseman. Clendening notched his 135th point and 111th assist of his IceHogs tenure with a helper on Cody Franson’s first-period goal tonight against the Texas Stars. The IceHogs won the game, 2-1.

Clendening, 25, surpassed the previous all-time marks held by Brian Connelly. Including his record-setting point tonight, Clendening has now combined for 24 goals, 111 assists and 135 points in 204 career games with Rockford.

Clendening originally made his Rockford debut during the 2012-13 campaign and skated with the team for three straight seasons from 2012-15. He led all Rockford defensemen in scoring with 46 points (9g, 37a) during his AHL debut year in 2012-13, finished with a team-high 59 points (12g, 47a) the following season in 2013-14 and collected 13 points (1g, 12a) in 38 contests in 2014-15. Since returning to the IceHogs on Jan. 23 of this year, Clendening has posted a team-best 17 points (2g, 15a) in 19 games.

Clendening now ranks second overall in franchise history in assists (trails only Brandon Pirri’s 132 assists) and seventh in overall scoring (Pirri ranks first with 200 career points).