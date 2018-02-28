Chief Jan Noble retires from Belvidere Police Department

After 23 years with the Belvidere Police Department, Chief Jan Noble says goodbye.

Chief Noble officially leaves the Belvidere Police Department Wednesday to take on a new job. The police department honored him with a retirement breakfast and a ceremony. He says that the most important thing he is going to miss is the community.

"This was quite a shock for me today," Chief Noble said. "I had no idea that i knew this many people. It's a good chance for to say goodbye to everybody and i'm truly appreciative of being able to serve as the chief for the community."

Noble will officially announce his new job with the state at a later time.