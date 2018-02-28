Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful looks to rebuild facility with new campaign

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new campaign.

The campaign is "Beautiful Today, More Beautiful Tomorrow". The group wants to rebuild its facility in Loves Park. It raise more than $500,000 in its first phase, and now it's on the final phase to raise the rest. The group showed off the designs on Wednesday, and plan to call the facility "Keep North Illinois Recycle Center and Environmental Education".

"In our new education center we'll be able to have schools come to us and we'll be able to work with kids of all ages," says KNIB Executive Director Pamela Osborne. "We're planning on going into middle schools and high schools as well because teaching children about recycling is where it all starts."

The group says it still has $400,000 to raise for the project.

