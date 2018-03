A crash in Jo Daviess county leaves several people with serious injuries Wednesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of Tiger Whip Road, according to Illinois State Police. According to investigators a semi truck didn't stop for road work, causing a 4-car pile-up. Multiple people are seriously hurt.

U.S. 20 is open after being closed for several hours. The crash is under investigation.