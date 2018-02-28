Walmart will no longer sell guns to anyone under 21

Walmart will no longer sell guns and ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.

The nation's largest retailer says it reviewed its gun sales policy in light of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 17 people were killed by a teenaged gunman armed with an AR-15 rifle. Walmart stopped selling assault rifles in 2015 and announced Wednesday that it would now remove any items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.

In a statement, Walmart said it takes 'Seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms' and emphasized its tradition of serving sportsmen and hunters.

The store's decision follows an announcement by Dick's Sporting Goods on Wednesday to also restrict gun sales to those 21 or older. Dick's did not mention restricting ammo sales as well.