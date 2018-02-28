Five people hurt in crash at South Main Street and Beltline Road

Five people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on South Main Street and Beltline Road.

Four people were in a white Chevy Malibu when it turned west onto South Main Street from Beltline Road and hit a red Toyota Camry, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.. The Camry slid and hit a light pole. The four people in the Malibu and the driver of the Camry were taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

