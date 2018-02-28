New sushi, sake and ramen restaurant coming to downtown Rockford

A new sushi, sake and ramen restaurant will open soon in downtown Rockford.



It's going in the building where Sienna's Kitchen was formerly located in on East State Street.



Owner Matt Idzikowski, who also owns Vintage 501 and Blue Line in downtown Rockford, says there is still some work to be done. He still has to pick a name and there's no set date on when the restaurant will open.



But Idzikowski says he's committed to downtown Rockford and serving good food there. Just this year, he and his staff are celebrating 5 years in business as Vintage.



13 News will bring you more updates as we learn more about downtown Rockford's newest business.