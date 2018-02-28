Parents raise safety concerns following threats at Belvidere North

Following multiple threats at Belvidere North High School, some parents are raising concerns about school safety.

"It's frustrating it's scary, it's sad and it's not going to go away," said Erin Thompson.

Thompson is the mom of a Belvidere North High School student. However, on Wednesday her son didn't go to class.

"I wanted my child to be protected that was my first priority," said Thompson.

That's because for the second time in less than two week, Belvidere North was investigating a school threat.

"We're not going to take any chances with that, we're going to have a police presence there and at other schools in the community," said Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest.

Despite that police presence, Thompson and other parents still feel uneasy about how safe their kids are at school.

"I want to know the protocol... I want to know what they are doing to make sure my child is safe at school," said Thompson.

That safety is also a big concern for Sheriff Ernest.

"We can't tolerate our parents being afraid to send their kids to school so we're going to do everything we can to make sure its a safe environment," said Ernest.

But while his department investigates these threats and helps with safety precautions now, parents like Thompson are still wondering what will change moving forward.

"Because of the situation that we're in, because of the society, because of the way things are unfolding around us, we have to take more precautions," said Thompson.

The Belvidere School District declined to comment on camera with 13 News. However, it did send a letter to parents Tuesday night, alerting them of the threat and that authorities were investigating. That letter also assured parents that the school district was taking the threat seriously.





