South Beloit proposes a $4.9 million referendum for a new library

The South Beloit Public Library says it's proposing a $4.9 million referendum to help build a brand new building.

It's a project tax payers would pay off for the next 20 years if the community votes for the measure on March 20th.

"When we have story times, we are bursting at the gills," says Doreen Dalman, the director of the South Beloit Public Library. There's no place to put all the people especially in the summer when we have lots more people coming in."

It hopes visitors will start coming and going from a building in the area's Nature At The Confluence Center. Library workers say they hope to add more meeting space that both the library and city could eventually use.

"Why not do this great thing for tax payers and have the efficiencies of common spaces that could be used by both? A large meeting room, that they could hold councils and then we could use for programing as well," Dalman says.

If the community votes yes on the expansion, you can expect your property taxes to go up roughly $8 if your home is worth $100,000.

Ted Zierath, a life-long resident in South Beloit, says he thinks the new library would benefit his community but he's not completely sold on the idea. That's because he says he want his city leaders to be extra cautious about where his tax dollars are going.

"I'm retired and so my income is you know fixed and I'm sure there's a lot of other people in this community that are in the same boat that I'm in," he says.

If you're looking for more information about this referendum, there's a public meeting tonight at 6:30 and another on March 8 at the Nature At The Confluence Center.