Athlete of the Week - Scott Gowan

East senior basketball player Scott Gowan is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Gowan has worked his way into one of the best players in E-Rabs' history. He ranks fifth on the school's all-time scoring list, and has made more three-pointers than anyone else in school history.

Gowan says he did not expect this type of success when he started his high school career.

"I did not," Gowan said. "It just took a lot of work, shooting after practice, and just getting extra shots in and extra work."

That hard work paid off. He became the 11th player in East history to reach the 1,000 point mark in his career, with his teammate Chris Burnell hitting the mark a few weeks after him as well.

Gowan's range allows his teammates to find success.

"He changes the way we play and how we do things," East head coach Roy Sackmaster said. "He stretches the floor and opens driving lanes for our guards."

Gowan hopes to help the E-Rabs capture their first Regional title since 2012. East will play in Friday's 4-A Auburn Regional title game.