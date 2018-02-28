Teen arrested in Belvidere North High School threat

A 16-year-old is arrested for after officials say the teen made a threat toward Belvidere North High School.

The juvenile, who is not named, is charged with felony disorderly conduct.

Students notified the Boone County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer, who is assigned to Belvidere North, that someone had written a threat on a bathroom wall, according to the sheriff's office. There was an increased police presence at the high school as no suspect had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Dave Ernest.

The Belvidere School District said Belvidere North Principal Marc Eckmann sent a letter to parents on Tuesday saying students alerted adults to a threat and it was under investigation.

No weapons have been recovered in this investigation, according to Sheriff Ernest.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office encourages parents and students are encouraged to report these types of incidents as soon as possible.

The incident is under investigation.