Illinois House votes to ban bump stocks

The Illinois House has voted to ban "bump stock" accessories that transform rifles into assault-style weapons.



The legislation was the first of seven gun-restriction measures the House is considering Wednesday. The plan sponsored by Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan of Des Plaines was OK'd 83-31.



Lawmakers are responding to the Parkland, Florida massacre on Feb. 14 that killed 17 students and the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer a day earlier.



Moylan sponsored similar legislation last fall because the gunman in the October Las Vegas mass shooting used a bump stock. It failed then because critics said it was too broad.



The House is now debating a ban on sales of assault-style weapons to anyone younger than 21.

