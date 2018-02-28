Exercise, stability, learning and life skills. Those are just some of the aspects that make up the new 'Violence Intervention Program' in Rockford.

"We're really hitting them from all directions, we're providing them with different activities, developing different skills, and really I think is different from other programs they might get into." said Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke for Rockford Police District 2.

a six month program, where three organizations come together and form a "360 holistic approach" to try and solve behavioral issues.

it's for middle school boys who are either in trouble in school, the community, or have suffered some sort of trauma.

"I think it gives them a sense of caring and that people in the community, who they didn't expect care about them, are willing to spend time with them and listen to them." said Mary Ellen Commare, the director of the Youth Services Network.

Each piece of the puzzle plays a vital role in these boy's success, with the Youth Services Network at the forefront.

"We do a mental health assessment, kind of a trauma assessment, and talk to the family about what they would like to see come out of the program. And look at the other supports that the child and family have. " said Commare.

Then the Rockford Police Department comes in every Wednesday, for some fun.

"Over the past 4 weeks what we've been doing, is playing basketball with them." said Dalke.

Showing the boys that not only can police be the good guys, on their side, but they're human too.

"We want to let people know that, you know, we're to help. We're ordinary people, we have families, we have relationships. But we want to make things better within the community." said Dalke.

And to round off the whole thing, is the Center for Nonviolence and Conflict Transformation.

Making sure the boys learn valuable skills they can carry with them later in life.

"Give them skill in computer programming, nonviolence leadership development and music production." said Samuel Sarpiya the director of the Center for Nonviolence and Conflict Transformation.

Combining all these aspects, with the hope of breaking the cycle of violence.

The program currently is funded from a grant through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. The program is set to end in June but has an opportunity to get more funding for 3 more years.

