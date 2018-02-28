Messy start of March weather for Stateline

The start of March definitely roars in like a lion as we may see winter and spring weather crammed into 12 hours Thursday morning. A storm system may bring heavy rain and possibly periods of snow and blustery winds.

Precipitation will start out as rain showers after midnight. The rain may be heavy at times, especially south of I-88. A few rumbles of thunder within the downpours as well. Then, the rain has the potential to mix with and change over to wet, heavy snow by mid- Thursday morning. Gusty north winds and possible rumbles of thunder could also accompany the precipitation into Thursday.

Mostly locations will see mainly rain, with snow amounts under 1". The difference between a steady, cold rain and very heavy wet snowfall is only about 1 or 2 degrees, so there is little margin for error when it comes to getting snow. At this point, the most likely scenario is precipitation ends as rain or changes to snow briefly and snow doesn't stick. However, there is a small chance that rain could change to heavy wet snow and isolated locations pick up a significant, fast, heavy wet snow accumulation Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

Keep tabs on the weather frequently tonight and especially tomorrow morning in case of changes. Be ready for wet roads, strong winds, and possibly difficult-to-navigate slush at times Thursday morning.