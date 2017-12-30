Man arrested for robbing Sycamore gas station

A man is in jail for allegedly robbing a gas station in Sycamore on December 27.

Police say 38-year-old Michael Wesbrock has been arrested after being identified by surveillance video at the scene of the crime.

Sycamore Police say Wesbrock was arrested in Kane County yesterday around 10 p.m.

He was returned to DeKalb County and is charged with armed robbery.

That robbery took place two days after Christmas at the BP Petro station on Dekalb Avenue around 4 p.m.

