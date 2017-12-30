Two-story home catches fire in Rockford

Rockford firefighters say a house fire on Foster Avenue is under control.
Fire officials say the blaze started earlier this evening around 5 o'clock in a two story home on the 500 block of Foster Avenue.
Photos from the scene show flames coming from the back of the home, on the second story.
A Rockford Fire tweet say no one is injured and people inside the home were able to get out in time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
